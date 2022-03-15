Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Trading Up 1.8%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) shares were up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as €141.40 ($155.38) and last traded at €139.15 ($152.91). Approximately 148,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €136.65 ($150.16).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, December 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($236.26) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €146.00 ($160.44) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €174.29 ($191.52).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €143.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €166.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.