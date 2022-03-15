Castle (CSTL) Hits Market Capitalization of $24,304.02

Castle (CSTL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $24,304.02 and approximately $22.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castle has traded 56.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

