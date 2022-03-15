Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

ATXS stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($11.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($10.34). On average, equities analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

