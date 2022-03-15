Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $786.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,238 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

