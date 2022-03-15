Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Down 5.5%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 116,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,435,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZOO. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,673,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,867,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,558,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,026,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.