Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,995,000 after buying an additional 61,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,442,000 after buying an additional 101,827 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,048,000 after buying an additional 86,980 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Celanese by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after buying an additional 94,971 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Celanese by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,552,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $139.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.42. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

