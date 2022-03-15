Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAMLGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($4.16) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAML. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.45) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.84) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.84) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

CAML opened at GBX 206.50 ($2.69) on Monday. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 187.47 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 386 ($5.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 225.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.91. The stock has a market cap of £363.50 million and a PE ratio of 8.90.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

