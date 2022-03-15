Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $186,620,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $183,998,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 723.1% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,271,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,925,000 after buying an additional 1,117,013 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,261,350 shares of company stock worth $48,706,915.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.12. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

