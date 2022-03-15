Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 63 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 53.4% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,323 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,998 shares of company stock valued at $41,252,644. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $195.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

