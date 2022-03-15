Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

PFE stock opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.