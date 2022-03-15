Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,253 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.15.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

