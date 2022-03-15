Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 748 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

