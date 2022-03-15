ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.85. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

