ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ECOM opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.