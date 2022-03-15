Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.91 Million

Analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $33.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.23 million and the lowest is $32.58 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $20.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $108.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.01 million to $109.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $143.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $148.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.
Several analysts have recently commented on CSSE shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $133.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.59. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $47.72.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.