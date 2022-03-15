Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.91 Million

Analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $33.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.23 million and the lowest is $32.58 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $20.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $108.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.01 million to $109.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $143.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $148.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSSE shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 584,250 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 214,729 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% during the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 184,233 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $133.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.59. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

