Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.70 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.58.

NYSE CHS opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.67. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $508.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

