Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) to post $97.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.99 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $87.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $429.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $419.09 million to $435.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $476.90 million, with estimates ranging from $468.64 million to $493.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

CHUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 172,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.93. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 117,394 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 32.5% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

