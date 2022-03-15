CIBC Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$31.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DRETF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.81.

Shares of DRETF stock opened at $22.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $22.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0656 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 3.88%.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

