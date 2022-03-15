Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Analysts

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

CNNWF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CNNWF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,069. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

