CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:CINT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 61,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98. CI&T has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

