Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 26,205 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 724.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,205 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Standex International by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

SXI opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average is $105.38. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

