Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 562.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 333.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

PSCT opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.37. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $157.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

