Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.77 million-$214.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.59 million.Citi Trends also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of CTRN traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 29,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,621. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citi Trends from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.78 per share, with a total value of $31,401.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 399.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Citi Trends by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period.

About Citi Trends (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.