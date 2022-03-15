Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.63.

CLVT opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter valued at about $55,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Clarivate by 23.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 113,894 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Clarivate by 48.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,607,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,212,000 after acquiring an additional 527,415 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Clarivate by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

