Clear Street Markets LLC Has $113,000 Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.69. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

