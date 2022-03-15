Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK stock opened at $256.35 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.65 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.55.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

