Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after buying an additional 416,139 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after buying an additional 278,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.