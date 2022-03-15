Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases New Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,917,000 after buying an additional 95,776 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,241,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,504,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,780,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,969,000 after buying an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

NYSE BCE opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. BCE’s payout ratio is 113.39%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

