Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 6,787.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

