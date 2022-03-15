Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,363 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 20.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,324,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 223,939 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 2,715.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 523,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 504,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TEGNA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in TEGNA by 19.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.65.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

