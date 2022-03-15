Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.00 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,615,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 415,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 327,728 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

