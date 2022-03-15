Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Declares Dividend of GBX 22

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,098 ($14.28) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,268.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,390.62. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.31. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 999 ($12.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,685 ($21.91).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBG shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.25) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,650 ($21.46).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

