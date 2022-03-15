Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the February 13th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CBGPF remained flat at $$17.34 during trading on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

