CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Down 34.6% in February

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 185,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CLPS Incorporation by 33.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in CLPS Incorporation by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CLPS Incorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLPS opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08. CLPS Incorporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

