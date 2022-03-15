Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 67.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,653,115 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,764,000 after purchasing an additional 84,472 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 611.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the airline’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,568 shares of the airline’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.41.

NYSE:LUV opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

