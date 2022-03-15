Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $219,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.47.

ACN opened at $307.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.19. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.13 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

