Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 874 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE SCI opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $64.30. Service Co. International has a one year low of $48.24 and a one year high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.