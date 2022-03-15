Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 216,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 579,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CCNC stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.99. Code Chain New Continent has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCNC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 39.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Code Chain New Continent by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Code Chain New Continent by 650.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

