Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.48

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 4714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,414,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 304,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,754,000.

About Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

