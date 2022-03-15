Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Up 36.8% in February

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 8,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 11.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. 10,138,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,597,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

