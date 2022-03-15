Collateral Pay (COLL) Market Cap Hits $259,676.25

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $259,676.25 and $85.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.96 or 0.06581075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,074.74 or 0.99712142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00040785 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

