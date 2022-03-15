Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $203.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

