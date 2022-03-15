Comerica Bank Buys 1,432 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Big Lots by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Big Lots by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Big Lots by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Big Lots by 10.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIG opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $976.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

