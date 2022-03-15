Comerica Bank Buys 1,445 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15.

