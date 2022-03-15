Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946,546 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662,703 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,214,000.

VGSH stock opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.69 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

