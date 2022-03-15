Comerica Bank Sells 284 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter worth about $2,530,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

