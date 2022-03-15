Comerica Bank Sells 320 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lindsay by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Lindsay by 266.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 159.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 167.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter worth $1,424,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNN opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

