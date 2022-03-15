Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 157,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,769,112 shares.The stock last traded at $4.52 and had previously closed at $4.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on SID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.40. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 33.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

