Comparing Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR) & The Competition

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Blonder Tongue Laboratories to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories $16.38 million -$7.47 million -3.14 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Competitors $3.77 billion $469.68 million 16.55

Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blonder Tongue Laboratories. Blonder Tongue Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories -8.71% -56.15% -12.11% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Competitors -175.90% -1,728.55% -1.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Blonder Tongue Laboratories Competitors 431 1951 2687 129 2.48

As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 33.86%. Given Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blonder Tongue Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blonder Tongue Laboratories peers beat Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The company was founded by Ben H. Tongue and Isaac S. Blonder in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, NJ.

