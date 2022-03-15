Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 695 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $195.69. 42,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.31 and a 200-day moving average of $255.18. The stock has a market cap of $192.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,998 shares of company stock valued at $41,252,644 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

